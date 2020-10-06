HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HYRE. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.45.

HYRE stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. HyreCar has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 82.29% and a negative return on equity of 268.89%. The company had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in HyreCar by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in HyreCar by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

