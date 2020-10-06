Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $57,157.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GH stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.75. 914,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,272. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. Guardant Health Inc has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $113.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

