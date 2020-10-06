iBTC (IBTC) Hits One Day Volume of $691.00

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded down 45% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, iBTC has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. iBTC has a total market cap of $8,839.94 and approximately $691.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00088901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.48 or 0.01508512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00164403 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 tokens. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken . iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com

iBTC Token Trading

iBTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.