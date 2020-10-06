ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get ICL Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ICL Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

ICL Group stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.03. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.