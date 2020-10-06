ICSGlobal Ltd (ASX:ICS) Plans Final Dividend of $0.05

ICSGlobal Ltd (ASX:ICS) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.
ICSGlobal Company Profile
