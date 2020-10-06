ICSGlobal Ltd (ASX:ICS) Plans Final Dividend of $0.05

ICSGlobal Ltd (ASX:ICS) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

ICSGlobal Company Profile

ICS Global Limited, an investment holding company, provides medical billing services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company offers medical billing and collection services to medical consultants and specialists. ICS Global Limited was founded in 1990 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

