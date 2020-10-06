ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $181.45 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.14.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total value of $56,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,343.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,242,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,681 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,090 shares of company stock worth $4,716,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 702,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,467,000 after acquiring an additional 176,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,085,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 369,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in ICU Medical by 58.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 240,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 88,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.