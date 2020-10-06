IDT (NYSE:IDT) Trading Up 11.6%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares were up 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 838,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 437% from the average daily volume of 156,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $296.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.

In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $30,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 84.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 4.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 143,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in IDT by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

