IDT (NYSE:IDT) Trading Up 11.6%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares were up 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 838,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 437% from the average daily volume of 156,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.
The firm has a market cap of $296.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 84.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 4.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 143,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in IDT by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.
About IDT (NYSE:IDT)
IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.
