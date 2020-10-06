IHT Real Estate Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, Bittrex and CoinTiger. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $2,448.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Allbit, CoinBene, Bittrex, HitBTC, Cashierest, Upbit, DDEX, LBank, Kucoin, Gate.io and OEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

