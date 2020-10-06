IHT Real Estate Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, Kucoin and LBank. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $3,493.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.40 or 0.05136319 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032831 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OEX, HitBTC, DDEX, Upbit, LBank, CoinTiger, Allbit, Cashierest, CoinBene, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

