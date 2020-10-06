II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.03.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 988,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,320. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. II-VI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $746.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.58 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $761,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in II-VI by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,880,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in II-VI in the second quarter valued at about $2,473,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.