IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Shares Up 13.8%

Shares of IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) shot up 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.80. 208,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,869% from the average session volume of 10,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $6.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

