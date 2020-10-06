Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Now Covered by Analysts at CSFB

CSFB started coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMVT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Immunovant to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunovant from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.79.

IMVT stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.05.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,593,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,582,827. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.17 per share, for a total transaction of $190,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Immunovant by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Immunovant by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

