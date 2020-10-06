Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IMVT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunovant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks raised Immunovant to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Immunovant from $36.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Immunovant stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -25.05. Immunovant has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $41.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,540,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,593,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,582,827. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.17 per share, with a total value of $190,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter worth $41,155,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 29.2% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,717,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,076 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter worth $26,785,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter worth $15,219,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 67.1% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 842,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 338,346 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

