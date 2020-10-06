Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading 6.7% Higher

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) shares rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.62 and last traded at $71.55. Approximately 213,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 334,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.04.

NARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a current ratio of 20.16.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 million. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $484,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $25,703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $267,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth about $33,714,000. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

