INFORMA PLC/S’s (IFJPY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Peel Hunt raised shares of INFORMA PLC/S to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of INFORMA PLC/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded INFORMA PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

INFORMA PLC/S stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. INFORMA PLC/S has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.26.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

