Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will post $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the highest is $3.29 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $12.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $13.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on INFY. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Infosys by 116.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,580,000 after buying an additional 32,517,341 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $132,896,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 500.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,943,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,417 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,642 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 8,630,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,634 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.05. 10,194,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,002,927. Infosys has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

