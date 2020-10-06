InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Trading 4.9% Higher

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.18. 115,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 107,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82.

InfraCap MLP ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AMZA)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for InfraCap MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfraCap MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.