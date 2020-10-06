Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Ingersoll-Rand reported sales of $596.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.32.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 2,500 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $82,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,592.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,300,960.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,458 shares of company stock worth $4,431,526 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.91. 2,111,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,736. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.79 and a beta of 1.44.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

