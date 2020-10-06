InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 2,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMLFF)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-750, a topical cannabinoid product candidate to treat epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-085, a cannabinoid-based topical therapy for glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

