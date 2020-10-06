Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.92

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 5756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INGXF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $108.58 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.