Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

INGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair downgraded Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Inogen by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Inogen by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Inogen by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Inogen by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter.

INGN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.87. 145,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.11 million, a P/E ratio of 99.57 and a beta of 0.79. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $76.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

