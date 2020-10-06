Insider Buying: Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Director Rainer Gawlick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,770.00.
PRGS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.87. 425,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,132. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Progress Software Corp has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Progress Software by 9.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 157,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
