Insider Buying: Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Director Rainer Gawlick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,770.00.

PRGS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.87. 425,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,132. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Progress Software Corp has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Progress Software by 9.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 157,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

