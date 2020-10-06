Insider Selling: Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CFO Sells 8,250 Shares of Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Kevin Rubin sold 8,250 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,021,350.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Kevin Rubin sold 12,126 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $1,421,409.72.

NYSE AYX traded up $32.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,418,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,446. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.44, a PEG ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,757,000 after acquiring an additional 355,514 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 562,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 425,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,841,000 after acquiring an additional 52,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYX. Guggenheim downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

