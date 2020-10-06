Insider Selling: Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Michael G. Devine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $690,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,253.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of APPN stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. Appian Corp has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -101.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Appian by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Appian by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Appian by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.78.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.