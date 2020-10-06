Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $1,302,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,034. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.86 and a beta of 0.39.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
