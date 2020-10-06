Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $1,302,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,034. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 441,637 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 15.1% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 803,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 105,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 146.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 322,259 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 41,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,438,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

