Insider Selling: (DEN) (NYSE:DEN) Major Shareholder Sells 51,607 Shares of Stock

(DEN) (NYSE:DEN) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 51,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $977,952.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 106 shares of (DEN) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,909.06.

On Monday, September 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 11,200 shares of (DEN) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $210,560.00.

Shares of NYSE DEN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. 148,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15. (DEN) (NYSE:DEN) has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

DEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial raised (DEN) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners raised (DEN) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

About (DEN)

