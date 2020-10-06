Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Sells 1,522 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Emily Yang sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $90,559.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,109.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Emily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Emily Yang sold 1,300 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $68,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Emily Yang sold 4,354 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $238,337.96.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Emily Yang sold 959 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $49,024.08.

On Friday, August 28th, Emily Yang sold 2,459 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $124,745.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.89. 285,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,112. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $60.77.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 271,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

