Insider Selling: Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Sells 741 Shares of Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $100,227.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.39, for a total value of $119,302.12.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $111,947.32.

On Monday, August 3rd, Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $113,320.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.17. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Etsy by 77.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after buying an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Etsy by 725.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 75,423 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,532,000 after buying an additional 21,289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Etsy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

