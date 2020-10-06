Insider Selling: Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells 6,146 Shares of Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $807,031.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,847.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $5.06 on Monday, reaching $136.69. 2,729,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,131. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $141.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.98 and a 200 day moving average of $92.17.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. Analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Etsy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 127,428 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Etsy by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,322 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Etsy by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after acquiring an additional 924,200 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Etsy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,476,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 270,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. BTIG Research upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.