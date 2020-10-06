Insider Selling: Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) EVP Sells 2,016 Shares of Stock

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $62,435.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,596.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Greenbrier Companies stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.60. 683,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,598. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $762.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Cowen upped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. 140166 raised Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stephens upped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.
About Greenbrier Companies
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.
