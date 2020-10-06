Insider Selling: Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells 2,690 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $291,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GH stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.75. 914,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,272. Guardant Health Inc has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $113.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 199.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.14.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

