Insider Selling: Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,936,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,588,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Friday, October 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $678,600.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,400.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,228,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $628,900.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,600.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $1,497,800.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $1,577,200.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $699,200.00.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.04. 7,264,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,434,369. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 0.45. Moderna Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 43.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $68,886,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 31.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after purchasing an additional 256,011 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.