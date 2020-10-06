Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Sells 3,826 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.41, for a total transaction of $889,200.66. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,745,355.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MDB stock traded up $4.37 on Monday, hitting $238.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,244. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $258.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.19.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in MongoDB by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,396,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.