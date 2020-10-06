Insider Selling: Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 11,185 Shares of Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $796,819.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $34,981.02.
- On Thursday, September 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,184 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $71,951.68.
- On Friday, September 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,720 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $598,363.20.
- On Thursday, August 6th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,565 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,386,075.00.
NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.72. 713,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,641. Natera Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.21.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 37.1% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after buying an additional 906,387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,977,000 after purchasing an additional 870,916 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,320,000 after purchasing an additional 711,231 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $19,453,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 756,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 319,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
