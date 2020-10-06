Insider Selling: Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Insider Sells 2,188 Shares of Stock

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) insider Peter Heerma sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $42,337.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Heerma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Peter Heerma sold 2,188 shares of Retrophin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $41,353.20.

Shares of Retrophin stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.16. 394,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,725. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Retrophin Inc has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Retrophin Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Retrophin by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,970,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,636,000 after acquiring an additional 396,250 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Retrophin by 14.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 684,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Retrophin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 595,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Retrophin by 16.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Retrophin by 27.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 82,746 shares in the last quarter.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

