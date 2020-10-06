Insider Selling: RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) Major Shareholder Sells 206,937 Shares of Stock

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 206,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $2,323,902.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 375,100 shares of RMG Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $4,039,827.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 11,171 shares of RMG Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $121,205.35.

On Friday, September 18th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 117,668 shares of RMG Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,271,991.08.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of RMG Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $10,500.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of RMG Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $10,500.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 200 shares of RMG Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $2,072.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,200 shares of RMG Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $22,792.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of RMG Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $11,000.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 300 shares of RMG Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $3,150.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,600 shares of RMG Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $111,300.00.

RMG traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,920,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,411. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49. RMG Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

RMG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals, and power sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

