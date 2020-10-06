Insider Selling: Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Director Sells 17,962 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $957,374.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,855,138.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 27,945 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $1,479,687.75.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 39,029 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $1,882,758.96.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,524 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $1,109,562.20.

On Friday, August 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 2,064,000 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $95,604,480.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 24,490 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $910,538.20.

SSTK stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 197,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,064. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock Inc has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $59.45.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 49,848 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Truist upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

