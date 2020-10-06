Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $735,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,521,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,982,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Snap stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,186,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,410,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.64.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 266.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.
