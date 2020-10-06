Insider Selling: Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Insider Sells 26,402 Shares of Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) insider Michael P. Grasso sold 26,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $787,835.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,851.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NOVA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. 2,003,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,980. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. BofA Securities raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,904,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 82,283 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 72,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 673,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 202,071 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

