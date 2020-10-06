Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells 2,420 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $92,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,670.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tenable stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 706,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,271. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

