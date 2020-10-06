Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CFO Sells 180 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.79, for a total value of $48,202.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,949.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE VEEV traded up $2.89 on Monday, reaching $278.45. The stock had a trading volume of 709,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.28. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $298.76. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. FBN Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

