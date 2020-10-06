Insider Selling: Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Director Sells 6,050 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 6,050 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $515,641.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,941.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,945. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $540,568,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,226,000 after purchasing an additional 825,441 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 19,231.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 731,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 727,929 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 596,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,266,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.