Insight Protocol Trading 46.5% Lower This Week (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Insight Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0474 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $768,995.80 and $1.43 million worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.41 or 0.05103161 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,232,451 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

