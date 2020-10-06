Insights Network (INSTAR) Hits One Day Volume of $18,715.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and approximately $18,715.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $510.64 or 0.04828216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00057453 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032174 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 281,546,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.