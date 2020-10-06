Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) Announces GBX 0.20 Dividend

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:IHC traded up GBX 2.18 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 64.18 ($0.84). The stock had a trading volume of 470,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,612. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 million and a PE ratio of 30.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 89.99 ($1.18).

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX 1.84 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspiration Healthcare Group plc will post 469.9999968 EPS for the current year.

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as Unique+ CFM, a wireless electroencephalography monitoring device; a nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) device for treating infants, as well as a range of breathing circuits under the Inspire nCPAP name; inspiration air/oxygen blenders; and Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming used in initial stabilization of preterm infants.

