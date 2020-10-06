Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.44.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ PODD opened at $235.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 840.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Insulet has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $242.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,327 shares of company stock worth $4,890,896 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 168.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Insulet by 141.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.