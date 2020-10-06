Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Trading 5.2% Higher

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.22. 14,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 208,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth $634,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth $678,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter worth $452,000.

About Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.