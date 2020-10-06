IntelliPharmaCeutics International (TSE:I) Trading 1.3% Higher

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. (TSE:I) (NASDAQ:IPCI)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.26 and last traded at C$3.23. Approximately 7,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 16,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.

IntelliPharmaCeutics International (TSE:I) (NASDAQ:IPCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.55 million during the quarter.

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Company Profile (TSE:I)

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and manufacture of controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. Its Hypermatrix technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that is applied to the development of a range of existing and new pharmaceuticals.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IntelliPharmaCeutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelliPharmaCeutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.