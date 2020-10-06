Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will post sales of $270.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.00 million and the lowest is $264.70 million. Interface reported sales of $348.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

TILE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ TILE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.78. 336,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,141. Interface has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $396.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Interface by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 360,811 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 76,560 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

