International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 586,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 521,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THM. B. Riley Securities started coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum purchased 1,042,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $1,459,081.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081,289 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 262,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

